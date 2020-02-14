HEALTHY, SAFE AND THRIVING COMMUNITIES IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Love Your Heart is an annual event in which organizations from across the U.S. and Mexico join together to provide FREE blood pressure screenings to the public on or near Valentine's Day. Last year over 43,000 people got to know their blood pressure numbers, taking charge of their heart health!
Join us Friday, February 14, 2020, with extended dates for faith-based sites February 9-16!
Click the hearts on the map below or enter your ZIP code in the search box to find FREE Blood Pressure screening sites near you on Friday, February 14, 2020. Pink hearts represent faith-based sites offering screenings February 9-16, 2020.
Recently registered sites may not currently be listed on the map below but will be added as soon as possible.
