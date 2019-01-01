COVID-19 Public Awareness Campaign

HEALTHY, SAFE AND THRIVING COMMUNITIES IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Together, we can help "flatten the curve" in San Diego County...and we need your help to spread the word!
The County of San Diego is launching a public awareness campaign to encourage residents to stay at home, maintain social distancing and wear facial coverings. To help, you are invited to participate in the creation of the campaign by submitting a photo of yourself holding a sign that shares who you are staying home to protect.
Below are a few examples to get you started! Why Do You #StayHomeSD?
#Quarenteamwork
#ThankANurse
#InThisTogetherSD
Don't forget to post your photo on social media to help create awareness of the importance of staying home and watching out for each other.
By submitting your photo, you consent to your likeness being used without compensation for use in any and all media by the County of San Diego for use in the COVID-19 Public Awareness Camapign. Photos will be selected based on how well their message ties in to the campaign's messaging. Selected entrants will be notified by email.