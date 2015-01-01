ABOUT LOVE YOUR HEART

Love Your Heart is an annual event in which organizations from across the U.S. and Mexico join together to provide FREE blood pressure screenings to the public on or near Valentine's Day. The event brings together community partners to prevent heart disease and stroke and empowers the public to take control of their heart health, know their blood pressure numbers, and know what they mean.

The 2022 event had over 46,400 participants screened online and in-person at 287 sites across the U.S. and Mexico, with over 6,000 blood pressure cuffs distributed across San Diego County.