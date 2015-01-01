ABOUT LOVE YOUR HEART
Love Your Heart is an annual event in which organizations from across the U.S. and Mexico join together to provide FREE blood pressure screenings to the public on or near Valentine's Day. The event brings together community partners to prevent heart disease and stroke and empowers the public to take control of their heart health, know their blood pressure numbers, and know what they mean.
The 2022 event had over 46,400 participants screened online and in-person at 287 sites across the U.S. and Mexico, with over 6,000 blood pressure cuffs distributed across San Diego County.
Heart Attack vs. Cardiac Arrest?
People often use these terms interchangeably, but they're not the same. A heart attack is when blood flow to the heart is blocked. Sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating.
1. Find a Blood Pressure Screening Site
Find free blood pressure screening sites during Love Your Heart Week
of Action February 11-19, 2023 using our interactive site map. Or, get
your blood pressure checked by making an appointment with your primary
care physician or by checking it with a home blood pressure
cuff.
3. Learn About High Blood Pressure
Learn about your blood pressure results and what you can do to improve them in our Love Your Heart @ Home Education section. Our goal is to help prevent heart disease and stroke and help YOU take control of your heart health.
Remember to follow-up with your doctor! Make an appointment with your doctor to get your blood pressure re-checked. While you're there, have your home blood pressure cuff calibrated by a nurse to ensure your readings are correct.